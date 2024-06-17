Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Billion Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 565.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,317,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,483,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,280,000 after buying an additional 2,363,395 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,838,000 after buying an additional 1,901,075 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,313,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,746,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

