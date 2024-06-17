Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,941 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 10.66% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $435,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 294,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,546. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

