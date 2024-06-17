Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 136,888 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,888 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 11.13% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $181,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

PICK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 171,754 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

