Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $142,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. 1,680,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.