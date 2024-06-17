Five Below (FIVE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) recently:
- 6/14/2024 – Five Below had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/7/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $187.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $176.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $230.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $201.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Five Below had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $204.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/25/2024 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.
Five Below Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of FIVE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $216.18.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
