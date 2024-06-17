Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $125.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $112.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

