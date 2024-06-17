Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $25.50 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan's Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan's Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan's Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company's stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

