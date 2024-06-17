Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 261456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -144.62, a PEG ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

