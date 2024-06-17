Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.