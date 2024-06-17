Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.81.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
