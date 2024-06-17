Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 2,850,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,786. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.