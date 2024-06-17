Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.54. 4,075,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.