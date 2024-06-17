Fortis Group Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. 11,330,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,730,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

