Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,380 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

