Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,407,131 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,099. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 5,957,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

