Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 32.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,131. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $568.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $31,007,000. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $21,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after buying an additional 424,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $27,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

