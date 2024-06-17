Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Fossil Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 297,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,331. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
