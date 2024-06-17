Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Fossil Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 297,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,331. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,022 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

