Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.35

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 25253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

