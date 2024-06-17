GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 502,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

GAN Stock Down 2.8 %

GAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 55,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. GAN has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GAN

GAN Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GAN by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GAN by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.