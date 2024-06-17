Gerber LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

