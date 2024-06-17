Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLBZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 29,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,472. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.65. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

