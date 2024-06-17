Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,432,000.00 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 1,538,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 200,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.