Golden Road Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,540 Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PDP stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.80. 12,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,159. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

