Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $7,400.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,400 ($94.23) and last traded at GBX 7,400 ($94.23), with a volume of 10756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,000 ($89.14).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £552.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,330.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,414.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,810.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 57.50 ($0.73) dividend. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,502.39%.

In other Goodwin news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($71.82), for a total transaction of £38,070 ($48,478.29). Insiders own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

