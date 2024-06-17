GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GPATU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

GP-Act III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GPATU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 18th. GP-Act III Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ GPATU opened at $10.04 on Monday. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
About GP-Act III Acquisition
