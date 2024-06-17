Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Greencastle Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 100.07 and a quick ratio of 220.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Greencastle Resources

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.

