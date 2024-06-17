Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 20,245 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of OptimizeRx worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 337,303 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 96,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,989. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $200.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.28.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

