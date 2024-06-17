Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,336,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 89,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,829,000.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $59.94. 521,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

