Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 1,710,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

