Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $818,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.68. 44,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $308.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.09.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

