Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 131,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 1,741,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

