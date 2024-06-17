Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 486 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,602,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 152,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 315,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.