Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 8,957 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 102,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,894. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,349.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

