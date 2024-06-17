Gregory M. Bryant Sells 17,612 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $231.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average is $199.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

