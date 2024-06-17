GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.5 days.

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $17.37.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

