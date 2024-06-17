GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.5 days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $17.37.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
