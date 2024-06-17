Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Harrow Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.97. 397,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $635.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Harrow has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Harrow

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Harrow news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at $24,773,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Harrow by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harrow in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Harrow

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.