HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,034. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $40.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,884,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 672,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,178 shares in the company, valued at $37,884,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock valued at $322,376,736 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
