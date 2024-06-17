HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,034. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $40.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,884,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 672,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,178 shares in the company, valued at $37,884,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock valued at $322,376,736 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.