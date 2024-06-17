HBK Investments L P Buys New Stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.05% of Standard BioTools at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,375,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,162,101.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,831,304 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 1.9 %

LAB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,220. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard BioTools Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

