HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.19% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $528,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 76.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 41.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAS. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $592,058 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

