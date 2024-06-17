Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $67.01 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00043283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,759,799,033 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,759,799,032.92278 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08532849 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $35,611,485.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.