Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

