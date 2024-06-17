HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIVE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 764,387 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth $11,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 56.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,876,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,672 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

