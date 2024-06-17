holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.18 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $32,901.13 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.18 or 0.05324657 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002035 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00393159 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,217.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

