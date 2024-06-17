Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Horizen has a market cap of $108.26 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.16 or 0.00010796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00034087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,110,044 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

