Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

