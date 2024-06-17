Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ideanomics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 226,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideanomics stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Ideanomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

