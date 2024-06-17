IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGEN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,157. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

