Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Sells $56,688.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $23.62 on Monday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $493.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.