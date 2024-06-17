Insider Buying: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Director Acquires 775 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.42.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.