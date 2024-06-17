Insider Buying: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) COO Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Cittadine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,920.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $9,120.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $7,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $7,680.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 95,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNPR shares. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

