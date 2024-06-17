Insider Buying: Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) CRO Acquires 2,260 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $532,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.61. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 323,157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

